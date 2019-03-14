



A few weeks back I managed to pick up an incredibly rare laptop in immaculate condition for $50 on Kijiji: a Tadpole Technologies SPARCbook 3000ST from 1997 (it also came with two other working Pentium laptops from the 1990s).







So, what makes this the coolest laptop of the 1990s?







Well, basically the specs:



•A 170MHz Fujitsu TurboSPARC CPU (the fastest SPARC CPU before everyone moved to the 64-bit UltraSPARC platform) as well as Sun’s OpenBoot PROM

•A whopping 128MB of RAM (in 1997, this unimaginable in a laptop)

•Sun Microsystems Solaris 2.5.1 UNIX installed with the OpenWindows desktop

•A slim magnesium alloy body that is military-grade (this thing is entirely metal except for the ergonomic handrest)

•An IBM Thinkpad keyboard (IBM was an early investor in Tadpole)

•Built-in ISDN, Ethernet, PCMCIA, external SCSI, keyboard, mouse, VGA and sound in/out ports

•An LCD readout of system status

•A price tag of $21,000 US







Sun computers were an expensive desire for many computer geeks in the 1990s, and running UNIX on a SPARC-based laptop was, well, just as cool as it gets. SPARC was an open hardware platform that anyone could make, and Tadpole licensed the Solaris UNIX operating system from Sun for their SPARCbooks. Tadpole essentially made high-end UNIX/VAX workstations on costly, unusual platforms (PowerPC, DEC Alpha, SPARC) but only their SPARCbooks were popular in the high-end UNIX market of the 1990s.







So I brought this thing home and tried to find a power supply that would work. Unfortunately, it takes a very strange diameter power plug and power requirements (12V @ 4.6A). So I went on eBay and out of sheer luck, someone in New York was selling an original SPARCbook power supply in mint shape for $30. A week later it arrived and I was ready to go! The picture to the left was taken a few seconds before turning it on (I wanted one last pic in case it caught on fire).







It booted up right away and I immediately interrupted the boot process (Pause-A) to interact with the OpenBoot PROM. The banner command (below) showed the installed RAM, and once I ran set-defaults followed by reset (same as Pause-R) the system booted the Solaris 2.5.1 installation on the hard disk! You can watch a video of me booting the system on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGo30RdAwIE















The only problem? I didn’t have the root password.







Normally this isn’t a problem because you can boot a Solaris installation CD or network image and clear the root password in the /etc/shadow file. BUT....I have no SCSI CD-ROM that I can plug into the external SCSI port on the SPARCbook, and the Ethernet port on the back is actually an ISDN port (the real Ethernet port on the back is a weird custom high-density port that goes to an AUI, so no luck there).







But then I remembered that the SPARCbook 3000 models used an IBM IDE 2.5” HDD. And I have an old USB to 2.5” IDE enclosure I kept from years ago! Better yet, I’ve also got a Sun Blade 1500 running Solaris 10 that has lots of USB ports!







I removed the 2.5” HDD from the SPARCbook, added it to the USB enclosure, popped it into my Sun Blade 1500 and mounted the slice layout on the hard disk. Even if I didn’t already know Solaris, the SPARCbook manual that I downloaded detailed everything possible about the hardware and the Solaris operating system, including the default slice layout (Sun boot labels create one big partition that is sliced into sub-partitions, and slice 2 always refers to the entire disk). They even made a diagram for it all in the manual:















The first thing I did was make a complete clone of the hard disk (c0t0d0s2) on my Solaris 10 desktop in case anything went wrong, and then I modified the /etc/shadow file on the root filesystem (c0t0d0s0) and cleared the password field for the root user. Then I popped the 2.5” HDD back into the SPARCbook and booted it up - and Voila! No root password needed.







You can check out videos of it here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-r88-iXP8Y



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siAfKyUg8QU



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxbS_J0qBq0







After typing openwin, I played around with the OpenWindows desktop:















Since UNIX never had any laptop-like features such as external displays, hibernate mode or sleep mode, Tadpole added those features using a set of services called the Notebook Computing Environment (NCE), which has a nice configuration panel too:















Of course, what did I want to do after getting it running? A bit of detective work.



I wanted to find out more about what this machine was used for, and by whom.







The first thing I noticed was that it was used as a JAVA software development workstation. There were a plethora of different JAVA programs, including source code, test builds, and code merge folder structures that were developed internally by Nortel. Not only was Nortel listed in the directory/package structure, many of the programs inherited from Nortel class names.







So what was the main project? It looked to be a middleware suite of programs called Distributed Network Services Platform (DNSP) geared towards mobile users, including integration with Yahoo-like features such as accessing stock information.







In the fine tradition of bad security, there were local accounts listed in /etc/passwd that had the full names of people in the description field that I could Google. I won’t list those names here, but two of them had LinkedIn profiles that listed their involvement in this project at Nortel during the late 1990s.







So, what am I going to use this SPARCbook for?







Well, for starters, the next presentation I give to a UNIX or Linux-oriented group is going to be given from this SPARCbook for shock/novelty value. After all, it has VGA output for a projector and a suite of office programs ;-)







Of course, I cleaned up the projects that the previous owner had, removed any software packages I’ll never use to free up space on the filesystems (I kept the original JDK, Web and Sybase servers for posterity though), removed old user accounts and NFS configuration, changed the host name (to sparcy), set the default shell to BASH, installed DOOM (because every machine needs DOOM), stopped any services I didn’t need to speed up the boot process, as well as spiced up the desktop a bit to my liking (the background is made up of miniature Sun logos):





